Jon Jones has a message for his haters - "Reminds me of a bunch of entitled little kids"

The entire MMA community is waiting on Jon Jones to announce his next move. The legendary fighter has been on the sidelines since winning his second world title, a first-round submission of Cyril Gane for the UFC heavyweight strap in March 2023.

'Bones' was supposed to defend his newly-acquired world title against divisional great Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 in November last year. Unfortunately, Jon Jones had to pull out after suffering a pectoral tear during fight camp.

Meanwhile, the UFC put together an interim world title bout in Jones' absence, with Tom Aspinall winning the strap by knocking out Sergei Pavlovich. Six months removed from Aspinall's win, fans, fighters and pundits alike are putting pressure on Jones for a unification bout. Jones, however, seems to be more interested in the Miocic fight.

One X user, @hyphhytv was on Jon Jones' side, saying:

"Ignore the haters brother, you signed to fight stipe before aspinall won that contender belt."

To this, 'Bones' replied:

"OK, so people understand that as clear as day, yet choose to ignore it. Good to know. Reminds me of a bunch of entitled little kids mad because the game isn’t being played by their rules."

Fans side with Jon Jones on who he should fight next

Much like @hyphhytv, other fans on X sided with Jones and are giving him the benefit of the doubt. One fan took at jab at Aspinall's "Mickey Mouse" belt:

"People didn’t even know who Aspinall was until he got handed the Mickey Mouse belt... We want to see the Stipe fight screw what the haters say Jon."

Another fan made a good argument on why Aspinall is a better fight than Miocic:

"Bro tbh there’s nothing wrong with avoiding the Aspinall fight, I’d do the same if I were you. But we just happen to be selfish and wanna see the most competitive fights possible. And we know Aspinall way better than Stipe."

Here's a screenshot of the tweets:

Fan comments on Twitter. [Image credit: @JonnyBones on Twitter]