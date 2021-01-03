Jon Jones mocks UFC light heavyweight rivals in retaliation to fan jibes about him being scared

UFC superstar Jon Jones is certainly not pleased with the idea that his decision to compete as a heavyweight was influenced by fear or that he was scared of top light heavyweight contenders.

"Bones" has repeatedly stated that the reason why he moved to the heavyweight division is that he has nothing left to prove in the 205-pound weight class. The 33-year-old recently posted a series of tweets, in which he is mocking his light heavyweight rivals to dismiss the notion of him being scared of them.

I left the LHW division because I was terrified of Dominic, even though Jan was guaranteed the next title shot.🤷🏾‍♂️ And then once the MW champ suddenly moved up, I knew I had made the right choice 😂 Glad I decided to go the easy route pic.twitter.com/3vXtuTvwcL — BONY (@JonnyBones) January 2, 2021

Jones ironically noted that he chose the easy route by opting to potentially face two of the best heavyweights in the UFC - Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou, instead of fighting Dominick Reyes and Israel Adesanya in the light heavyweight division.

The New York-born fighter, while being sarcastic, also added that he couldn't see himself beating the current light heavyweight champion, Jan Blachowicz, because he has never come across someone that shared the same fighting style as the Polish champion. Jones further jokingly implied that it would be easier for him to fight Ngannou than Adesanya and Blachowicz.

Yep, just couldn’t see myself beating Jan, his style is like nothing I’ve seen before 🥴and the thought of fighting a middleweight striker in 2021 was the final straw, figured Francis take down defense was worse, had to run 🧠 https://t.co/88jAHojzlL — BONY (@JonnyBones) January 2, 2021

A fight between Jones and Adesanya has been teased for a long time now. Yet given that the former will move to the heavyweight division while Adesanya will make his light heavyweight debut soon, many have argued that Jones is scared to fight "The Last Styebender".

"I have no intentions of ever going back to light heavyweight" - Jon Jones

Jon Jones has no plans of returning to light heavyweight division

Speaking to Bleacher Report in a recent interview, Jon Jones said that he is not looking to compete in the UFC light heavyweight division ever again. Jones argued that he has beaten every challenger who tried to dethrone him, and his presence in the 205-pound weight class would have only stalled the division.

"The reason why I decided to vacate the light heavyweight belt and not hang onto it is that I knew my move to heavyweight was going to take a really long time. I didn't want to be one of those athletes to slow down the division... I thought it was the right thing to do for everyone else. I could have done the selfish thing and held onto it and come up with a bunch of excuses and lied to the fans and said I was going to come back down to light heavyweight and made all these guys wait. I didn't want to do that. I have no intentions of ever going back to light heavyweight." said Jones.