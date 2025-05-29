Jon Jones and Nate Diaz make brutally honest admission about UFC events today, fans react: "Tired old queens"

Jon Jones and Nate Diaz recently engaged in a discussion revealing their lack of interest in watching regular UFC events and fights, which sparked reactions from fans.

The two fighters met while filming for the ALF Reality show in Thailand, where they were set to portray opposing coaches. Recently, @HappyPunch shared a conversation between 'Bones' and 'The Stockton Slugger' on X, in which Diaz first expressed his thoughts on today's UFC events, saying:

"I don't even root for nobody unless they're directly on my team. I hope this guy does better, I don't give a f**k. I'll give a whole explanation of that but I don't give a f**k though. Cause who are all the people? We don't even know anybody. Everybody's gone. It's like a whole new generation, like everybody's got potential, but it's like slow-moving right now."

Jones also participated in the conversation and revealed that, aside from the fights in his UFC heavyweight division, he rarely watches other matches.

"Same, I don't lose sleep over who wins. I barely watch it. I barely watch the UFC these days unless it's my weight class."

Check out the conversation between Jon Jones and Nate Diaz below:

Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of @HappyPunch's post on X to share their reactions, with one user writing:

"Tired old queens"

Others commented:

"I get where they coming from but they should be ambassadors for the sport. Jones has equity so I won't dismiss him like others are quick to hate on him. Dude is a legend."

"Classic old generation hating on the new generation. Happens everytime"

"But they tweet right after a fight."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans' reaction to Jon Jones and Nate Diaz admitting to barely watching UFC fights. [Screenshots courtesy: @HappyPunch on X]

Chael Sonnen believes "people are caring less" about potential Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall fight

Jon Jones is expected to face Tom Aspinall in a UFC heavyweight title unification fight. Although CEO Dana White has consistently reassured fans that the matchup will be booked soon, the promotion has yet to make an official statement regarding the fight.

In a recent discussion on The Bohnfire, Chael Sonnen shared his thoughts on the delay in the potential Jones vs. Aspinall clash. Claiming that fans may be losing interest in the fight as a result of the postponement, Sonnen said:

"I am bombing if I put Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall in a thumbnail, I bomb. People are not caring about the fight, I have different guesses why... I'm just telling you, as time is going on, this fight, unlike other fights, has not gotten bigger; it has gotten smaller. People are caring less."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (28:51):

About the author Nilaav Gogoi A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable. Know More

