Jon Jones posts fight highlights of Tom Aspinall getting "touched up," refuses to buy the hype: "I’ve seen this story too many times"

As he continues to recover from his injuries, Jon Jones is still making an effort to discredit Tom Aspinall. In his most recent tweet, 'Bones' posted a video of Aspinall's loss to Curtis Blaydes while explaining his continued belief that the 31-year-old is overhyped.

The UFC heavyweight champion is not likely to face the interim titleholder but has received a heavy amount of criticism from fans for allegedly dodging the matchup. To support his claim, Jones shared the video with fans as supposed evidence of Aspinall getting "touched up."

Check out the video shared by Jon Jones below:

The 36-year-old was forced to explain his thoughts in a following tweet once he received criticism from fans for posting a video of his rival's injury. In his correlating post, Jones said:

"It's not about the injury, it's about your boy getting touched up. Even the moment his knee popped [out] he was getting punched in the face. I'm just calling what I see... [I want to see Aspinall] stay around for a while [and] start breaking records. That's when you get my full attention. I've seen this story too many times."

The original clip ran for 23 seconds; eight seconds longer than the fight lasted. In that time, Blaydes officially landed four significant strikes to Aspinall's three.

After the fight, Aspinall confirmed that he had torn his MCL which led to the TKO loss.

What do we know about Jon Jones' next fight?

Since moving up to heavyweight at UFC 285 to become just the eighth two-division champion at the time, fans have wanted to see Jon Jones begin the final phase of his legendary career at 265 pounds. Instead, 'Bones' has yet to return to the cage with over a year of inactivity.

Jones was scheduled to defend the title against former champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 but withdrew from the matchup roughly one month out with a torn pectoral muscle. In his recovery, the self-declared 'GOAT' has been doubling down on his intention to re-book the fight in late 2024.

However, despite rumors, the fight has not been officially confirmed by the UFC. Both Jones and Miocic wait for their expected matchup to be booked while interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall is set to defend his title against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304.