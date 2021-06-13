Jon Jones predicts how many heavyweight fights he will have before he wraps up his career

Jon Jones has revealed the target number of fights he wants to have in the heavyweight division of the UFC. 'Bones' replied to a Twitter user, saying he wants to win 20 championship fights in the UFC.

Only God knows what this heavyweight journey is going to look like. I’ve always had this thing where I wanted to win 20 championships. I’m taking zero damage and getting better every day, future Bones business will be nuts https://t.co/YSRb3MqhBd — BONY (@JonnyBones) June 13, 2021

"Only God knows what this heavyweight journey is going to look like. I’ve always had this thing where I wanted to win 20 championships. I’m taking zero damage and getting better every day, future Bones business will be nuts." said Jon Jones.

Jon Jones had fifteen recorded wins in title fights in the UFC's light heavyweight division. But his second fight against Daniel Cormier was ruled a 'no contest' after 'Bones' tested positive for turinabol metabolite. The 33-year-old had originally won the fight against DC via head-kick knockout but was later stripped of the title. Effectively, Jones has fourteen wins in title fights.

It is unclear whether Jones will be counting the second fight with Cormier for his 20 championship wins target. Depending on his decision, 'Bones' would need to fight 5 or 6 times in the heavyweight division to achieve that goal.

Jon Jones has started preparing for his shift to heavyweight as he regularly posts pictures and training videos on social media where he has put on extra pounds and muscle.

Jon Jones calls out UFC champion Francis Ngannou on Twitter

Remember you’re not a champ until you defend that title @francis_ngannou be careful what you wish for — BONY (@JonnyBones) June 12, 2021

Jon Jones recently called out UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou on Twitter, saying 'The Predator' is not a real champ unless he defends the title.

The Cameroonian fighter responded to Jones by saying that the former light heavyweight champion was scared to fight him.

Rumor says you don't want to fight until next year. Don't be scared Jonny boy, it's just a fight. https://t.co/AVwxWngV33 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) June 12, 2021

There was talk of a potential superfight between Jon Jones and Ngannou, but the former got into a difficult situation with the UFC brass over remuneration for the fight.

The UFC eventually decided to move on from Jones and are now looking at Derick Lewis as the next title challenger for Ngannou.

This puts 'Bones' in a tough position as he has already put on weight to move up to the heavyweight division, but he's not getting a fight due to his asking price.

