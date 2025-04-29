Jon Jones put on blast over the Tom Aspinall situation as ex-UFC fighter delivers blunt reality check about UFC megastars like Conor McGregor

A former UFC fighter recently shared his thoughts on the heavyweight title situation and took aim at Jon Jones for delaying his potential bout with Tom Aspinall. He noted that there are certain fighters that have gained too much leverage, which could be detrimental when the promotion wants to book a highly anticipated fight.

Jones and Aspinall have been linked to a title unification bout since last November after the 37-year-old successfully retained his heavyweight championship against Stipe Miocic. In the meantime, the Englishman had successfully retained his interim heavyweight championship to remain active as he awaited the results of Jones vs. Miocic.

During his latest appearance on The Bohnfire, Din Thomas slammed Jones for requesting six months of preparation for a potential bout against Aspinall. He mentioned that 'Bones' has had plenty of time to prepare already as it was no secret the Englishman was next in line. Thomas said:

"It's not like [Jones] didn't know about this for the last two years. He knew about this before the Stipe fight that he'd eventually have to fight [Aspinall]... The more and more time it passes it passes, the more I think that Jon is just pulling us along and may not ever take this fight... That's the problem with fighter leverage... And it's only a few of them. [McGregor and Jones]. And once they're in a position where they can string you along, they're going to do it."

Check out Din Thomas' comments below (4:21):

Din Thomas makes feelings known on Jon Jones' UFC heavyweight title reign

Din Thomas also shared his thoughts on Jon Jones' reign as UFC heavyweight champion.

During the aforementioned appearance, Thomas mentioned that Jones' reign hasn't been as significant as it's been perceived as because of who he fought since moving up to the weight class:

"I love Jon, I think he is the greatest of all time, but it don't last forever. Like, your reign doesn't last forever... But the reality is come on, man. He fought Stipe and he got the title from Ciryl Gane, who was definitely afraid of him. So, he hasn't been on this run of heavyweights of where he's been tearing guys up."

Check out Jon Jones' post-fight interview following his latest win below:

