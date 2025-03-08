Jon Jones reacts to Alex Pereira's UFC rankings, Alexander Volkanovski reveals new baby, Joe Rogan and Elon musk talk AI: MMA News Roundup

Jon Jones reacts to Alex Pereira naming him as the best UFC fighter, Alexander Volkanovski reveals gender of his new baby and Joe Rogan and Elon Musk discuss future of AI.

Ad

Find out more details in today's (Mar. 8) Sportskeeda daily news roundup.

#3. Jon Jones reacts to Alex Pereira naming his as the best fighter in UFC history

Alex Pereira has heaped praise on Jon Jones, recently placing him at the No.1 spot in the pound-for-pound rankings as well as labeling him as the greatest fighter in UFC history.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

'Poatan's' comments came in a recent interview with TNT Sports, which was later shared to Instagram. After the Brazilian put 'Bones' at the top of his list, the heavyweight champ was soon spotted reacting in the comments. He wrote:

"I appreciate the support, very humble of him to say"

Jon Jones' comment

Check out Alex Pereira's comments below:

Ad

Ad

#2. Alexander Volkanovski reveals gender of his upcoming baby

Alexander Volkanovski recently shared a video of him reacting to the gender of his upcoming child whilst he's away from his family.

'The Great' is currently in Las Vegas after attending the UFC 314 pre-fight presser. Whilst filming a video for his YouTube channel, the Australian included a clip of him speaking to his wife, who is pregnant with their fourth wife, and their three daughters.

Ad

In the clip, Volkanovski's wife is standing with a balloon, which she eventually pops and the pink confetti reveals that the couple will be having their fourth daughter. The former champ couldn't contain his laughter at the reveal, as he had previously joked he was finally hoping for a son.

Watch the clip here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

#1. Joe Rogan and Elon Musk discuss future of AI

Joe Rogan and Elon Musk recently weighed in on what the future of the human race may look like with AI, if the development continues at its current rate.

Speaking on episode #2281 of the Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC commentator posed a number of questions to the Space X CEO, including asking for his opinion on what the future may look like if humans continue to rely on AI.

Ad

According to Musk, whilst there would certainly be benefits, there is a chance it could spell for a dim future. He explained:

"I think the probability of the [good] outcome is 80% likely...Only 20% chance of annihilation...I think it's [the future of AI] either going to be super awesome or super bad...If there's a super oppressive woke nanny AI that's omnipotent, that would be a miserable outcome. It just executes you if you misgender someone. That's one of the possible outcomes so we don't want to have that one."

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan and Elon Musk's comments below (2:18:50):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.