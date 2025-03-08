"We need a mini-Volk ASAP" - MMA world reacts as Alexander Volkanovski reveals gender of his upcoming child 

MMA fans have been reacting to Alexander Volkanovski's latest YouTube video, which shows the Australian learning over FaceTime the gender of his upcoming child.

'The Great' is currently in Las Vegas away from his family as he recently took part in the UFC 314 pre-fight press conference for his upcoming featherweight title bout against Diego Lopes next month. Whilst in the U.S., his wife, who is pregnant with their fourth child, Facetimed him along with their three daughters to do a gender reveal by popping a balloon.

Volkanovski, who has previously joked he hopes to finally have a boy, couldn't contain his laughter after the balloon was popped and the pink confetti revealed he would be having a fourth daughter.

Watch the clip here:

MMA fans have been reacting to the clip, with one fan jokingly stating that Volkanovski needs to try for a boy once again. They wrote:

"We need a mini volk ASAP after this one comes out."

Others commented:

"In bright news the woman’s division will look good in 20 years finally"

"We need mini volks. cmon 5th time the charm"

"0-4 in kids is crazy ngl"

"God gives the toughest battles to the toughest soldiers 🤣🤣"

Alexander Volkanovski offers prediction for potential Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria bout

Alexander Volkanovski recently weighed in on Ilia Topuria's move to lightweight and offered his prediction on how a bout against Islam Makhachev could go.

Volkanovski had appeared set to rematch 'El Matador' sometime this year. However, Topuria opted to relinquish the featherweight title in order to step up a division. Having previously faced Makhachev twice himself, 'The Great' shared his thoughts on Topuria's chances against the lightweight champion.

Speaking in a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, the Australian said:

''Ilia is a dangerous fighter and he can catch anyone... If he lands he could definitely knock [Makhachev] out. I think that's gonna be hard to do. I think Islam's a pretty safe fighter... But some have better chances than others, and Ilia has a better chance than most."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below:

