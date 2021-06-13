Jon Jones reacts to Brandon Moreno winning the flyweight title at UFC 263

Brandon Moreno became the first Mexican-born fighter to win a UFC title when he submitted former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo with a third-round submission.

Former light heavyweight champion and UFC legend Jon Jones took to Twitter to congratulate Brandon Moreno and his home country on the humongous feat.

"Congratulations Mexico, you did it. You have yourself a UFC champion," Jon Jones tweeted.

Congratulations #Mexico you did it 🇲🇽 You have yourself a #UFC champion — BONY (@JonnyBones) June 13, 2021

At 27 years of age, Brandon Moreno also became the youngest current champion in the UFC, a record held by 28-year-old Rose Namajunas for the last month and a half.

Brandon Moreno is also now the youngest champion in the UFC. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) June 13, 2021

Brandon Moreno submits Deiveson Figueiredo to become the new UFC flyweight champion

While most fans expected the fight to be as close as it was the last time the two met, in reality, Brandon Moreno outclassed Deiveson Figueiredo in every aspect at the co-main event of UFC 263.

After clearly winning the first two rounds, Brandon Moreno hit Deiveson Figueiredo with a takedown in the third that the latter did not see coming and quickly put on a rear-naked choke. The defending champ tried to fight it for a bit but succumbed to the hold and respectfully tapped out.

Brandon Moreno was visibly emotional after the win, which is a testament to how hard-earned the victory was. He was raised in the air by Deiveson Figueiredo in a lovely gesture of sportsmanship.

Brandon Moreno then embraced his family. The Mexican admitted how hard he had worked to achieve this win in a post-fight interview with Joe Rogan.

"I worked so hard for this!"



Brandon Moreno becomes the first Mexican-born champion in UFC history! 🏆 🇲🇽#UFC263 pic.twitter.com/UwRn8N7Wet — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) June 13, 2021

Moreno was cut from the UFC towards the end of 2018 after losing two back-to-back fights to Sergio Pettis and Alexandre Pantoja. He made a return in September 2019 with a Split Draw against Askar Askarov.

He has been unstoppable ever since, picking up three wins in a row and one Majority Draw in a title match against Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 256 in December last year.

