Jon Jones reacts as Conor McGregor looks slick shadowboxing to Michael Jackson song

Conor McGregor's new shadowboxing video got a lot of appreciation from the fans, as even Jon Jones reacted to it.

'The Notorious' has been out of the game since 2021 when he suffered a terrible injury that kept him out for a long time. Since then, however, he has been hinting at a return with no official confirmation from the UFC yet. Fans have been begging to see the Irishman back in the octagon. His most recent Instagram post suggests he is gearing up for a return as he was seen shadowboxing in the ring.

Take a look at the post by Conor McGregor:

Heavyweight champion 'Bones' reacted to the video with a fire emoji:

Jon Jones's comment

The post was a promotional post for the first-ever Forged Irish Stout-sponsored Bare Knuckle event in Miami. McGregor got his beverage company to sponsor a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) event. The Irishman revealed that he would be watching the event with a drink of his own. However, fans were more critical of his boxing than the caption.

'The Notorious' looked sharp and was moving well in the octagon. Some fans criticized him for having a boxer's stance and spoke about how detrimental it would be in the octagon.

Leon Edwards praises Conor McGregor for bringing MMA forward for casual fans

Leon Edwards, the current UFC welterweight champion, had nothing but words of praise for Conor McGregor. The Brit recently appeared on the series 'Up Front With Simon Jordan' on YouTube. During the interview, Jordan spoke about MMA personalities and named 'The Notorious', stating he did not like what the Irishman stands for. He then asked Edwards what he thought of McGregor, to which he replied:

"For me, I think he's great for the sport. I think he's deffo brought the sport forward for the casual fans. He's one of those guys that you either like him or you don't like him, so he is who he is. And what he's achieved in the sport as well, you can't take it away from him. He did become the first-ever two-division world champion. But even though he talks all this s**t, he is a good fighter."

Edwards went on to say that he looks at McGregor purely from an MMA standpoint and sees him as someone who has done a lot for the sport. His personal life is something that does not affect the way he looks at him, because he sees him as a fighter and respects him.

Take a look at Conor McGregor's post:

Watch the video below (Quotes from 50:10):