Jon Jones reacts to when "homie" Conor McGregor taunted him over luxury Rolex watches - "Witty little sh*t"

Jon Jones recently reacted to a famous clip of Conor McGregor joking about their Rolex watches during one of their meetings. Jones and McGregor have shared a cordial relationship and have engaged in some funny on-screen interactions.

In recent times, Jones has received a lot of fan backlash for favoring a fight against Stipe Miocic over the title unification bout against interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall.

During one of the social media interactions with fans criticizing him for not fighting Aspinall, Jones asserted that none of his adversaries won a verbal altercation with him, especially on public platforms.

In response, a fan posted the famous video where McGregor joked about Jones' Rolex watch being "the No.2 Rolly". The fan wrote in the caption:

"[Conor McGregor] had your number [Jon Jones]. [Laughing emoji]"

Jones reacted to the post and reminded the fan that McGregor is not his adversary:

"Lol, he's a witty little sh**. That's a homie though."

Expand Tweet

When Jon Jones extended his support to Conor McGregor ahead of his return

Jon Jones and Conor McGregor are two of the most accomplished fighters in UFC history. While Jones' competitive achievements remain unmatched, the Irishman has contributed tremendously toward expanding the UFC footprint globally.

During his appearance on the OverDogs Podcast in August 2023, Jones praised 'The Notorious' for his achievements and extended his support for the Irishman's return to competition after a brutal leg injury:

"I would love to see Conor McGregor come back. He will always get my pay-per-view buy. I love what he did for the sport, I love the businessman that he is, the mindset, the marketability. I mean, he fast-forwarded this whole game up at least ten years, and he'll always have my support. He will always get my pay-per-view buy."

Catch Jon Jones' comments below (51:11):

McGregor is set to make his long-awaited comeback to the UFC octagon in 2024 as he faces Michael Chandler in the welterweight main event at UFC 303 on June 29. Meanwhile, Jones, who has been on the sidelines due to a pectoral injury, will most likely attempt the first defense of his heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic.