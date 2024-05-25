Jon Jones reacts after making Tom Brady comparison: "I made some of y’all mad"

Jon Jones recently reacted after comments he made comparing his current situation to Tom Brady sparked a reaction on social media. He noted that he noticed the negative reaction after comparing himself to the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

The reigning heavyweight champion has received backlash from fans after his explanation as to why a bout against Tom Aspinall isn't as big of a fight. His decision to fight Stipe Miocic and possibly even Alex Pereira resulted in many fans even claiming that he is ducking the Englishman.

MMA Fighting posted a photo that included 'Bones' response after a fan questioned his legacy if he didn't fight Aspinall. Jones clearly saw the post as well as the comments and mentioned that he struck a nerve with the MMA community. He wrote:

"Oh yeah, I made some of y'all mad with that [Tom] Brady comparison."

Check out Jon Jones' comment below:

Jones' comment regarding comparison to Brady [Image courtesy: @mmafighting and @jonnybones - Instagram]

How did Jon Jones compare himself to Tom Brady?

Jon Jones made a comparison between himself and Tom Brady in terms of being content with his legacy despite the ability to win another championship.

While answering a number of questions from fans, 'Bones' came across a comment regarding his legacy being affected if he doesn't fight Tom Aspinall. He will reportedly defend his UFC heavyweight championship against Stipe Miocic next, which was the original bout before his injury forced him to withdraw.

'Bones' responded to the fan and put it into NFL terms. He noted that it would be equivalent to telling Brady that his legacy will be looked at more fondly if he wins despite an already Hall of Fame resume. Jones wrote:

"Hey Tom Brady, you still look healthy, give us two more Super Bowls and I'll personally be more impressed by your career" [thumbs up emoji]"

Check out Jon Jones' tweet below:

Jones' tweet comparing himself to Brady [Image courtesy: @JonnyBones - X]