Jon Jones responds to Khamzat Chimaev labeling him "scary": "Says a lot about his character"

Jon Jones recently acknowledged Khamzat Chimaev’s standing among the sport’s elite while reacting to the undefeated fighter's comments about him.Chimaev pointed to Jones’ victories over Alexander Gustafsson and Daniel Cormier as proof of his dominance during a past conversation with 'The Schmo' and Henry Cejudo. Jones responded to the comments recently, calling the recognition a sign of Chimaev’s humility and character.Speaking in an interview with Red Corner MMA, Jones said:&quot;That’s a huge compliment coming from Khamzat, I’m a big fan of Khamzat... I don’t think he has any reason to toot my horn or even be humble, he doesn’t have to be. I mean, heavyweights fear him, and the fact that he has so much respect for me really means a lot. It says a lot about his character, his humility, to compliment someone in such a huge way. So I’m very grateful and honored.&quot;Check out Jon Jones' comments below:Jones stepped away from competition in June, vacating the heavyweight title and his name from the current pound-for-pound best discussion. Chimaev, meanwhile, is gearing up for the biggest fight of his career.He is entering UFC 319 this weekend as an unbeaten challenger against middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis in Chicago. Chimaev is coming off a dominant submission win against Robert Whittaker at UFC 308, which confirmed his position as the next challenger in line.When Khamzat Chimaev called Jon Jones the UFC’s pound-for-pound bestYears before UFC 319, Khamzat Chimaev made clear where he ranked Jon Jones in the sport’s history. Speaking ahead of his 2022 clash with Gilbert Burns, Chimaev said Jones should be the UFC’s top pound-for-pound fighter ahead of the then top-ranked fighter Kamaru Usman.At the time, Jones was ranked seventh in the pound-for-pound standings and had not fought since defeating Dominick Reyes in February 2020. Speaking at the UFC 273 pre-fight media scrum, Chimaev said:“I don’t think so [that Usman is the pound-for-pound best]. Because Jon Jones is still here. Nobody can be pound-for-pound, I don’t think so. Who makes that pound-for-pound sh*t? Nobody did what Jon Jones did. He’s one of the best guys in this game. [There’s] nobody like him.”