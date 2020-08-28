Jon Jones reveals why he vacated the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship

UFC 253 will mark the beginning of a new era in the promotion's Light Heavyweight Division. The UFC is set to crown a new 205 lb champion whose name isn't Jon Jones or Daniel Cormier.

Former champion Jon Jones recently vacated the UFC Light Heavyweight Title and announced his move up to the heavyweight division. And in a recent tweet, 'Bones' finally explained why he decided to vacate the throne at 205 lbs and take up a new challenge at heavyweight.

I know I’m not the best boxer but I’m pretty sure it’s safe to say no one wants to see Stipe box. 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/MO4Tz9RgZr — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 28, 2020

Jon Jones explains his decision to vacate the UFC Light Heavyweight Title

In the aftermath of him vacating the UFC Light Heavyweight Title, Jon Jones is set for a new journey in the heavyweight division. While fight fans saw this coming from a mile, many wondered what was Jon Jones' reasoning behind vacating the Light Heavyweight Title.

In a recent tweet, Jon Jones explained that he vacated the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship because he knew that his 'heavyweight goals were going to take some time'.

Bones added that he wasn't willing to make his contenders play games and further stated that he wasn't going to make people fight for interim championship belts. Bones concluded by claiming that there's 'little rest on the throne.'

Here is what Jon Jones tweeted out:

I vacated the light heavyweight championship because I knew my heavyweight goals were going to take some time. I wasn’t going to play games with the contenders and make people fight interim championship belts. There’s little rest on the throne — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 28, 2020

The next UFC Light Heavyweight Championship bout will feature two of the division's top contenders, with Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz set to go head-to-head against each other at UFC 253 for the vacant championship.

As for Jon Jones, now that he is moving up to the heavyweight division, the former light heavyweight champ is definitely going to be a strong contender in his new division.

Stipe Miocic is currently riding high on the back of a second win over Jones' arch-rival Daniel Cormier at UFC 252. The reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion is expected to defend his title next against Francis Ngannou.

If the Ohio native manages to get past The Predator for the second time, a new challenger in the form of Jon Jones will be waiting for The Baddest Man on the Planet.