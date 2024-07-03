Jon Jones seemingly addresses Jiri Prochazka accusing Alex Pereira of using "magic" to win fights: "This stuff is all very real"

Jon Jones recently weighed in on the controversy sparked by Jiri Prochazka's accusations, suggesting that Alex Pereira relies on black magic and spiritual forces to clinch his victories in the octagon.

Pereira successfully defended his light heavyweight title in a highly anticipated rematch with former champion Prochazka in the main event of UFC 303 last weekend.

Early in the second round, 'Poatan' delivered a devastating switch-kick to Prochazka's head, knocking him to the canvas and leaving him defenseless. Pereira followed up with vicious strikes on the ground to secure yet another win against the Czech fighter.

In the lead-up to their clash, 'BJP' stirred up quite the buzz with his outlandish allegations that Pereira taps into magic and spiritual rituals for his wins. He went so far as to challenge the Brazilian to abandon his mystical practices before their bout to ensure a fair fight.

'Bones' recently took to X, adding his perspective on Prochazka's claims. The UFC undisputed heavyweight champion shared his own experiences, affirming that he, too, has faced similar atypical occurrences during his fights:

"There has been a lot of talk about spirit channeling and magic in MMA lately. This stuff is all very real. I felt all types of weird energies walking into those arenas. Looking certain opponents in the eyes. I want to let you all know that Jesus Christ is king. He is and always will be undefeated. Every knee shall bow."

While 'Poatan' hasn't explicitly confirmed the claims, he acknowledged that he does channel the spirit of his indigenous Brazilian tribe during his fights. Pereira often appears at face-offs adorned in face paint and performs the Pataxo battle march during his walkout.

Alex Pereira listed as underdog in prospective heavyweight clashes with Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall

Alex Pereira has already achieved remarkable success in his relatively short UFC career. Recently, there has been a growing clamor for him to move up to the heavyweight division and attempt to become the first-ever three-division champion.

Sportsbetting.ag recently unveiled the odds for a potential scenario where 'Poatan' bulks up to compete in the heavyweight division against Jon Jones or interim champion Tom Aspinall. Despite his impressive track record, Pereira remains a betting underdog according to the latest odds.

The Brazilian is currently listed with +450 odds against 'Bones', who stands as a -600 favorite. In a potential matchup with Aspinall, Pereira is a +300 underdog, while the Brit is placed as a -400 favorite.

