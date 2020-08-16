Jon Jones sends a message to Stipe Miocic after his win over Daniel Cormier

In the co-main event of tonight's UFC 252 pay-per-view, Stipe Miocic successfully retained the UFC Heavyweight Championship by beating Daniel Cormier once again, this time in the third and final fight between the pair. Following Miocic's win though, DC's arch-rival Jon Jones had a message in store for the Heavyweight Champ.

Jon Jones has been teasing a move up to the UFC Heavyweight Division for a while now. And after failed negotiations of a fight against Francis Ngannou, 'Bones' has now set his sights on reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion, Stipe Miocic.

For some reason these heavyweights don’t seem so big to me tonight — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 16, 2020

During the main event of tonight's UFC 252 PPV, Jon Jones was certainly watching the bout closely and was almost on social media commentary duties. In the aftermath of Stipe Miocic's unanimous decision win over DC, Jones took to Twitter and sent a message to the former and also revealed a gameplan of sorts that he plans on using in a potential fight against Miocic.

Jon Jones tweeted out claiming that he will avoid Stipe Miocic's right hand and noted that he's too fast for that. The reigning UFC Light Heavyweight Champion even claimed that he'll be too strong when the time is right and that he'll have too much energy.

Jon Jones ended his message by once again teasing a move up to the UFC Heavyweight Division, stating that soon he will be considered 'The Baddest Man on the Planet'.

Avoid Stipe’s right hand, I’m too fast, I’ll be too strong when the time is right and have way too much energy. Soon and very soon I’ll be considered the baddest man on this planet — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 16, 2020

Will Jon Jones move up to the UFC Heavyweight Division?

As of now, it remains to be seen who's next for Jon Jones but as things stand, his future definitely is at Light Heavyweight. 'Bones' is likely to defend the UFC Light Heavyweight Title against Dom Reyes in a rematch and Dana White recently also claimed that he's waiting to hear back from 'Bones' before the end of 2020.