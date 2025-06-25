  • home icon
  Jon Jones set to receive $7 million from lawsuit amid retirement, claims UFC Hall of Famer

By Giancarlo Aulino

Modified Jun 25, 2025 15:24 GMT

By Giancarlo Aulino
Modified Jun 25, 2025 15:24 GMT
UFC 309: Jones v Miocic - Source: Getty
UFC Hall of Famer says Jon Jones will be receiving $7 million from a lawsuit amid UFC retirement [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

A UFC Hall of Famer recently shared his thoughts on Jon Jones' retirement and claimed that the former heavyweight champion is set to receive $7 million from a lawsuit. He noted that Jones receiving the money in addition to other factors could be a reason he decided to retire.

Jones' retirement was made official following UFC Baku, when Dana White announced that he had informed him of his decision to vacate his heavyweight championship and retire from the sport. White then announced that Tom Aspinall would be promoted to heavyweight champion to keep the division moving.

In the latest episode of his Believe You Me podcast, Hall of Famer Michael Bisping discussed Jones' retirement and whether he ducked Aspinall. Bisping mentioned that 'Bones' will be receiving a hefty sum of money and believes that perhaps his lifestyle and age didn't make him confident enough to properly prepare and fight the Englishman. He said:

"Apparently from this lawsuit next month, he's going to get like, $7 million... I think when you factor in that he says he hasn't trained since last November. He's flying around the world living his best life, he's enjoying himself, he's partying... But I think you combine all of that and then you combine it with what just came out, this latest incident in Albuquerque with the police involved... I think you put all of that into it, he's like, 'You know what? I don't need the stress of preparing for [Aspinall]'."
Check out Michael Bisping's comments regarding Jon Jones below:

youtube-cover
Paul Felder says there could be an asterisk on Jon Jones' GOAT status

Paul Felder also believes that there could possibly be an asterisk on Jon Jones' status as the GOAT of the sport.

In the aforementioned episode, Felder mentioned that Jones' legacy wouldn't have been affected if he fought Tom Aspinall and even lost as it could have gained him more respect:

"I guess the argument would be that if he had decided to take the Tom fight, it could have been his legacy ending with being potentially beaten and asleep on the floor, which we would have remembered even more but at least we would have given him credit for stepping in... I do think there's an asterisk next to the GOAT status." [23:56]
Check out Jon Jones' post celebrating his retirement below:

Edited by Tejas Rathi
