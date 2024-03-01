Jon Jones shares three-word reaction to Valentina Shevchenko's drone-shot montage by the beach

Jon Jones and Valentina Shevchenko have both yet to compete in 2024, with no date set for either fighter's return. 'Bullet' recently shared a montage of herself at the beach that was filmed with a drone camera, captioning the Instagram post:

"Sunny ☀️🌴🧜🏻‍♀️"

'Bones' responded to the post by simply stating:

"Nice drone work"

Shevchenko is expected to face Alexa Grasso in a trilogy bout in her return to the octagon, while Jones is expected to defend his heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic. 'Bullet' has served as the co-main event the last two times that 'Bones' has entered the octagon.

Furthermore, the two were linked romantically by Chael Sonnen, who claimed that they were involved in a love triangle with Holly Holm. Speaking to Barstool Sports, the three-time title challenger stated:

"They have a great story they could tell. That's their story to tell, but they have a great story to tell. By the time you work Holly Holm in there, you bring in this personal side, and you have two fighters that are very close in weight class. I don't know if Shevchenko and Holm had fought, and Jones made his choice, it's one of these situations. You guys see where this gets interesting?"

While Sonnen later doubled down on the claim, none of the fighters involved have confirmed or denied the rumor. Jones' comments, however, could lead to the rumors reappearing.

Jon Jones discusses tactics used during Daniel Cormier fights

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier will forever be linked as they formed one of mixed martial arts' greatest rivalries. Speaking to a packed gym at an MMA seminar in Thailand, 'Bones' discussed his tactics during the rivalry bouts, stating:

"I fought against this guy named Daniel Cormier and him and I were so competitive. The win meant so much to both of us. Daniel fought with a lot of aggression and I used that against him in certain moments... When I fought against 'DC', he was pushing into me, I used the same grip, I snapped down and I used his momentum against him. Boom. He would go, 'huh.'"

'Bones' won the first bout between the two at UFC 182 via unanimous decision, with both fighters taking home Fight of the Night bonuses. He also won the second bout with a vicious third-round knockout at UFC 214, taking home a Performance of the Night bonus. The win was later overturned to a no-contest.