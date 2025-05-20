Jon Jones shares viral alpha dog clip while teasing UFC return

Jon Jones recently dropped a teaser to fans in the form of a viral dog clip and implied that he could be making his UFC return soon. Jones has gone back-and-forth with many fans in the past few days after he was criticized for stalling talks for a title unification bout against Tom Aspinall.
Jones last competed at UFC 309, where he successfully retained his heavyweight championship for the first time after earning a third-round TKO over Stipe Miocic. The reigning heavyweight champion has been linked to a long-awaited clash against Aspinall, but there has been plenty of uncertainty despite UFC CEO Dana White's confidence that it would materialize.
Championship Rounds posted a video via Jones' Instagram account, which featured a viral clip of an alpha dog humbling another dog that had caused an issue.
'Bones' made a comparison to his own current situation and mentioned that he will do the same when he returns against Aspinall:
"What I feel like returning to the UFC after some much needed downtime"
Check out Championship Rounds' post featuring Jon Jones' comment below:
Jon Jones opens up about his experience in Thailand
Jon Jones also opened up about his experience in Thailand so far and expressed his gratitude for the hospitality and his interactions with locals. Jones shared a video showing his incredible view from where he was currently staying and working during his stay there.
In addition, Jones recently took to his X account and responded with a rave review after a fan asked how his experience was.
The heavyweight kingpin mentioned that he was enjoying himself during his downtime and spoke highly of the morale of the residents as well as the food. He wrote:
"I love it here, I cruise around on a motorcycle all day eating full meals for less than five bucks. It's awesome. Everyone's so grateful here."
Check out Jon Jones' comments below: