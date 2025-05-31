Jon Jones shouts out Tom Aspinall in bizarre twist after record-breaking event in Thailand

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones recently partook in an MMA seminar in Phuket at Bangtao Muay Thai, one of the country's best training facilities. According to the two-division champion, the seminar broke the record for the largest event of its kind in Phuket. Jones further stated that half of the fans in attendance were British, and he thanked Tom Aspinall for his part in promoting 'Bones' so heavily with the fan base.

Jones is currently in Thailand, featuring as a coach on a Russian spin-off of the UFC's famous The Ultimate Fighter reality show. He has shared many moments of his time with fans, and was blown away by the quality of his experience in Asia.

Aspinall, a Mancunian, currently holds the interim heavyweight title and has called for a title unification bout against Jones since 2024. But the American seems less interested in the clash, leading to accusations that 'Bones' is avoiding Aspinall.

Jones has taken to trolling his fellow heavyweight, and following the seminar he took to X and wrote:

"Just wrapped up the biggest seminar in Phuket history. Half the crowd flew in from the UK -- How wild is that?! Massive shout out to my guy Tom [Aspinall] for all the free promo... Couldn't have done it without you. Seriously though, I'm beyond grateful for this brand new UK following. You guys showed up with so much love and energy, and I felt every bit of it. Let's keep this momentum going -- make sure you sign that petition today, we're pushing 200K! How exciting."

Check out Jon Jones' post shouting out Tom Aspinall below:

Tom Aspinall gets candid about waiting for Jon Jones

Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall have both successfully defended their respective heavyweight titles. The Brit defeated Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 to defend his interim belt before Jones secured a TKO win against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309.

A title unification bout has been called for by both Aspinall, and much of the MMA fan base, but the matchup appears no closer to being finalized.

During a recent interview with Demetrious Johnson, the interim champion opened up on the difficulties of waiting for 'Bones', saying:

"Now, I’ve been almost a year inactive with no prospects of anything apart from wait.. It’s kind of difficult mentally. But this is the fight against Jon Jones. The fight is another thing. This is the tricky bit where I really have to stay switched on, stay motivated, and I’m trying my best. It’s tough sometimes."

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below (58:55):

