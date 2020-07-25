Jon Jones teases a third fight against Alexander Gustafsson in the UFC Heavyweight Division

Alexander Gustafsson will be making his debut at Heavyweight in less than 24 hours at the UFC Fight Island 3 event. The card will feature several other fights, however, Gustafsson's return to Octagon action has been one of the talking points of the show so far. And, one man who also has been keeping track of the Swed's move to Heavyweight is non-other than Jon Jones.

Letssss gooooo Ilir!!!!! — Alexander Gustafsson (@AlexTheMauler) February 9, 2020

In a recent comment on Instagram, Jon Jones pointed out that his battle with Alexander Gustafsson is likely to continue, hinting towards a potential move to the Heavyweight Division for the reigning UFC Light Heavyweight Champion.

Jones and Gustafsson faced-off against each other on two different occasions. Their first collision was at UFC 165 when the two Light Heavyweights battled each other in an instant classic which ended in favor of 'Bones' after five rounds, via unanimous decision.

The rematch took place in 2018 at UFC 232 and on the second occasion, Jones pretty much dominated and controlled the fight from start to finish, comprehensively beating 'The Mauler' via a third-round TKO.

Here is what Jon Jones wrote via an Instagram comment:

Could a third Gustafsson fight be what sparks Jones' jump to heavyweight? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/3eAKtSJGKV — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 24, 2020

Jon Jones to the UFC Heavyweight Division?

Jon Jones has been teasing a move to the UFC Heavyweight Division for quite some time now. Matter of fact, 'Bones' was in the conversation of a super fight against Heavyweight sensation Francis Ngannou, however, after failed negotiations, Jon Jones opted not to fight in the UFC and take a timeout from Octagon action.

It remains to be seen if Jones will be allowed to move up to the Heavyweight Division or not, or if the UFC will ask him to defend his title in the Light Heavyweight Division first.

As for Alexander Gustafsson, 'The Mauler' will be facing Fabricio Werdum in his return fight at the UFC Fight Island.