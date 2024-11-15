Jon Jones tells Daniel Cormier if he purposely came in 11 pounds lighter than UFC 285 for Stipe Miocic fight

Jon Jones will face Stipe Miocic on Nov. 16 at Madison Square Garden in New York City for his first heavyweight title defense in the main event of UFC 309. Following the weigh-in, Jones was interviewed by his long-time rival, former two-division champion Daniel Cormier. The two share one of the most heated rivalries in UFC history.

‘Bones’ weighed in at 237.6 pounds, which is considered slightly light for a heavyweight fight, while Miocic weighed in at 248.6 pounds. Cormier asked Jones the reason for weighing in 11 pounds lighter than his last fight. The 37-year-old revealed that he feels great at 237, as it gives him more flexibility and allows him to not rely solely on boxing. Jones said:

"I've noticed the smaller I get, the more active I become. My output and movements are faster, my hips feel better, and my high kicks are there."

Trending

He continued:

"At 260, the bigger I got, I found myself depending on my boxing only. I think against Stipe, my versatility and speed are going to be key. We noticed an improvement in mobility as the weight came off, and I just said, 'Hey, let's keep this going."

Check out Jon Jones' comments below:

Expand Tweet

Jones vs. Stipe was originally scheduled for UFC 295, but during training camp, ‘Bones’ suffered a torn pectoral tendon and had to withdraw from the bout. This fight will mark Jones' second appearance in the heavyweight division and his first title defense.

Jon Jones expresses frustration at press conference over Stipe Miocic's comments

In the UFC 309 Countdown episode, Stipe Miocic called Jon Jones to "bring it on, b**ch." Later, Jones took to social media to express that he found the comment disrespectful and felt Miocic should not have said it.

During the pre-fight conference, ‘Bones’ expressed his frustration toward Miocic, stating that he is taking this fight personally due to alleged remarks the 42-year-old also made about his children. Jones said:

"And there's been two scenarios now. First scenario, he said, 'My kids will never look at me like I'm an a**hole.' That was a direct attack to me, and my family, and my relationship with my kids. Second attack was him calling me a b**ch. So the respect is a little bit out the window. And we'll see that on Saturday... It's very personal to me."

Check out Jon Jones' comments below (6:35):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback