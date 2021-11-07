×
"Rematch please" - Jon Jones, Tony Ferguson, Amanda Nunes and others react to the incredible UFC 268 fight between Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler

Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler at UFC 268
Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler at UFC 268
Rafael Bandayrel
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Nov 07, 2021 09:04 AM IST
As advertised, the UFC 268 showdown between Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler went down as one of the most entertaining fights of the year. The competitors electrified the New York City crowd by putting on an instant classic matchup to kick off the event's main card.

Gaethje ultimately took home a hard-earned unanimous decision win, leaving Chandler bloodied and battered after three intense rounds. 'The Highlight' came close to finishing the fight in round two. Gaethje connected with a thunderous right uppercut that knocked his opponent down, but Chandler lived up to his monicker by showcasing an iron-like fortitude.

GAETHJE DROPS CHANDLER! 🤯How is this fight even BETTER than we expected?! #UFC268 https://t.co/VLjYWnfryP

Needless to say, the MMA world was thoroughly entertained by the spectacular matchup. Check out how some of the UFC's most notable personalities reacted to Gaethje vs. Chandler.

UFC stars wanted to see more of Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler

Several UFC stars are in agreement that the only flaw in the Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler fight is that it was only scheduled for three rounds. Former longtime UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones expressed his enthusiasm for a potential sequel. Bantamweight standout Adrian Yanez echoed Jones' sentiments, saying he needs to see the matchup once again.

Rematch please
I need to see that fight again lol#UFC268

Meanwhile, welterweight stalwart Belal Muhammad and MMA journalist Kevin Iole are in agreement that Gaethje vs. Chandler should've been a five-round affair.

I need two more rounds
You screwed up BIG-TIME @danawhite. That should have been a five-rounder!! #GaethjeChander #UFC268

UFC stars praise Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler

Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler gained the respect and adoration of fans and fellow fighters alike by putting on an entertaining show. UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski gave props to the lightweight contenders. The Aussie champion also produced a Fight of the Year candidate in September with his dominant win over Brian Ortega at UFC 266.

Maaaaaate!! Incredible…Well done boys 👏 #UFC268

Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson pointed out that the matchup is easily one of the best fights in recent memory. Megan Anderson called the bout a "Fight of the Year candidate," while Paul Felder believes it was the best fight in UFC lightweight history.

Absolutely admire the heart and toughness of both men. Extremely strong case for FOTN/FOTY ! #UFC268 @Justin_Gaethje @MikeChandlerMMA
FIGHT OF THE YEAR CANDIDATE!!!! Gaethje/Chandler delivered ever second of that fight!! Big win for Gaethje but even bigger W for us fans!! #UFC268
Well that was one of the best lw fights I have ever seen! Congrats to both men! 👏🏻 I’m so happy to have been part of this division

UFC champs Aljamain Sterling and Amanda Nunes praised both men for never failing to entertain the fans. Giga Chikadze, Marina Rodriguez, Tanner Bozer, and Nina Nunes also chimed in with their thoughts.

Mental toughness!Physical toughness!Technical skill!Bravado and showmanship!This fight had everything! #UFC268
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 fight of the night #UFC268 awesome 👏🏼
Damn, Highlight! #UFC268
This is a real MMA Fight! Congrats boys! 🔥 #UFC268
That was batshit insane!!! Greatness on both ends. My god. #UFC268
They both won. #UFC268

Finally, UFC lightweight contender Tony Ferguson seems to have been motivated after witnessing the barnburner. The former UFC interim champ indicated that he's pumped to get back to work.

Fuccccccck!!!!!! @ufc #back2work https://t.co/nATusMarlC

Edited by Utathya Ghosh
