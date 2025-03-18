Jon Jones' training partner Gordon Ryan offers an honest breakdown of Tom Aspinall's grappling prowess: "The heel hook wasn't particularly tight"

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones' training partner Gordon Ryan opens up about interim champ Tom Aspinall's grappling skills, giving his honest thoughts on how the American contender can win such exchanges.

During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Ryan, a BJJ black belt and Jones' training partner, spoke about Aspinall and a potential fight for the UFC heavyweight gold. Speaking about the Brit's grappling prowess, he said:

"He's definitely got good takedowns. He's got decent Jiu-Jitsu. The one fight I saw of him losing, he actually got heel hooked. And, the heel hook wasn't particularly tight. That was a long time ago and Tom obviously, had gotten a lot better since then."

Ryan continued:

"Grappling is definitely a situation where I think that we can win the exchanges. Especially because, Jon already has a grappling background and he's very good at putting guys down, very good at mixing everything up, and very good at holding guys down."

Check out Gordon Ryan's comments below:

Ryan and Jones share a close relationship. In his fight against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309, the BJJ Black Belt's attendance was witnessed in the corner for the first time. After the event, the 29-year-old even shared a heartfelt message to 'Bones' on Instagram.

Magomed Anklaev claims Jon Jones is 'running' from Tom Aspinall

At UFC 313, Magomed Ankalaev was announced as the new light heavyweight champion after dethroning Alex Pereira. The Dagestani contender failed to give himself a break as he took shots at Jon Jones regarding his potential fight against Tom Aspinall.

Since beating Stipe Miocic at UFC 309, fans have been campaigning for a heavyweight championship fight against the Interim champ. However, due to several unforeseen circumstances, Dana White has yet to announce the bout.

A section of the MMA fandom believes 'Bones' to be avoiding a fight against the Brit, Ankalaev becoming a part of them. On X, the champion had this to say:

"Jonny steroid machine was very disappointed. I beat Alex please fight big Tom@AspinallMMA stop running."

Check out Magomed Ankalaev's comments below:

