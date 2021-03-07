Jon Jones trolls Israel Adesanya after UFC 259 loss and Francis Ngannou fires back at him

The world has remained a witness as the bad blood between Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya has turned into a full-blown rivalry on social media. It has gone on for months now, and the only logical culmination of the same would be a superfight between the two at some point in the future.

But for now, Jon Jones is happily trolling 'The Last Stylebender' from a distance as he prepares to go up a weight class and challenge for the heavyweight championship. However, Jon Jones' potential future opponent, Francis Ngannou, took it upon himself to troll 'Bones' back and defend Israel Adesanya over Twitter.

Jon Jones tweeted that if any of his followers ever tweeted at him suggesting Israel Adesanya could beat him, they should slap themselves. In response, Francis Ngannou wrote that Jones will not even last that long.

You won't even last that long 🙄 https://t.co/eGdey0WcPL — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) March 7, 2021

He also spoke highly of Israel Adesanya and called him the winner in his eyes.

Izzy is still the winner in my eyes 🤷‍♂️.

Well done Champ that was a great performance👑 and tell you what, not many people would've taken this fight.#WakandaForever #UFC259 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) March 7, 2021

Jon Jones vs Israel Adesanya - The War of Words

No one expected Jon Jones to remain quiet as Israel Adesanya took on Jan Blachowicz for the UFC light heavyweight title, and he did not disappoint either.

Before the fight, he had predicted a win for Jan Blachowicz via TKO. His prediction only came partially true, as the Polish Champion retained his 205 pounds title via unanimous decision.

Advertisement

During the fight, Jon Jones clearly did not stay away from Twitter for too long at once. Remaining true to the nature of their usual Twitter warfare, 'Bones' made his stance clear once again regarding his rivalry with Israel Adesanya.

December is going to be great #UFC259 — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 7, 2021

Yeah never mind, that’s not even worth my time — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 7, 2021

Advertisement

Great job Jan there’s two minutes left in the fight but Izzy is on bottom, great win. Definitely not expecting any surprises — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 7, 2021

However, in a somewhat surprising turn of events, Jon Jones also took a moment to congratulate Israel Adesanya on his performance.

Dare to be great, good job kid 👍🏾 — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 7, 2021

Jon Jones is likely to face the winner of Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou, which will take place at UFC 260 with the heavyweight title on the line. He has been preparing for the move up to heavyweight ever since he relinquished the light heavyweight title in August last year.

Jan Blachowicz and Dominick Reyes fought over the vacant title, with the former coming out victorious in the fight. He defended it for the first time against Israel Adesanya at Saturday's UFC 259.