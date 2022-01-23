Jon Jones tweets and deletes message to Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane during UFC 270 heavyweight title fight

Jon Jones sent a message to Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane during their heavyweight title unification bout at UFC 270 on Saturday. 'Bones', who likely kept an eye on the fight, posted a series of tweets hinting at his plans to fight the winner.

In a tweet which he later deleted, Jones jibed at both Ngannou and Gane, referring to himself as "daddy." Check out the deleted tweet below:

Jones' deleted tweet during the main event of UFC 270

Jones then went on a tweeting spree, indicating he's unimpressed with both Gane and Ngannou's performances at UFC 270. The former light heavyweight champ said he's even more excited to make his heavyweight debut after watching the best fighters in the division scrap at UFC 270, and feels he can break some more records.

"If this is the Apex of heavyweight fighting, I’m excited about it. Got some more records to break," Jones wrote.

BONY @JonnyBones If this is the Apex of heavyweight fighting, I’m excited about it. Got some more records to break If this is the Apex of heavyweight fighting, I’m excited about it. Got some more records to break

Jones also made it clear that he feels he'll emerge victorious in potential clashes with both Ciryl Gane and Francis Ngannou down the line.

"At the end of the day, I'm f**king them both up," Jones wrote in a tweet he later deleted.

Jones' deleted tweet about beating Gane and Ngannou in potential clashes

Jon Jones is preparing for a potential move to the heavyweight division. He vacated the light heavyweight title following his win over Dominick Reyes back in 2020 and is now looking to become champion in a new weight class.

Francis Ngannou relied on grappling to retain heavyweight title at UFC 270

Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane squared off in the main event of UFC 270. While everyone expected 'The Predator' to try to stop Gane on the feet, he surprised everyone by forcing multiple takedowns in the fight.

Gane looked sharp in the initial exchanges, troubling Ngannou with his agility and precise striking. Ngannou, to his credit, stayed calm and didn't throw wildly, choosing to conserve energy instead.

'Bon Gamin' was tagging 'The Predator' with body kicks, elbows and jabs until the champ got hold of a high kick and managed to take Gane down. The Frenchman, who was expected to stand and trade with Ngannou, was clearly caught by surprise by the takedown.

Ngannou landed four takedowns in the bout and controlled the fight every time it went to the ground. At the end of the five scheduled rounds, the Cameroonian was declared the winner via unanimous decision.

Edited by C. Naik