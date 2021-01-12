Jon Jones vs Israel Adesanya: Why Bones thinks Izzy doesn't want to fight

According to Jon Jones, UFC Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya does not want to face him because he does not want to risk his invincibility.

Jones was the king of the UFC Light Heavyweight division for almost a decade but recently vacated his title to pursue his wish to become a Heavyweight champion. Jones wants to leave an incomparable legacy behind his MMA career.

In an old interview with MMA writer Tom Taylor, Jones talked about his thoughts on moving to the Heavyweight division and whether he would like to fight Adesanya in a 205 lbs bout. Taylor just revealed the quotes now after UFC president Dana White expressed his desire for the fight to happen.

"The Izzy fight, if it happens, it happens. I wanted to fight [him] a long time ago, and I feel like he already showed me his true colors. He said he needed time to clear his division, and he said that he didn't want to be the Canelo to my Mayweather," said Jon Jones. "I moved to heavyweight, and he immediately came to the light heavyweight division. If that doesn't show signs of a man who just doesn't want to fight... I'm not going to waste energy focusing on him. I feel like beating him doesn't do that much for my legacy. I feel like beating a Stipe Miocic - there's nothing bigger than that." said Jones.

The supposed quote by Adesanya to Jon Jones regarding Canelo Alvarez and Floyd Mayweather referred to the Mexican boxer's only loss in his professional boxing career when he faced 'Money' back in 2013. The defeat 'ruined' Alvarez's perfect unbeaten record, something that Adesanya still has.

Jon Jones moves to the heavyweight division to become 'the greatest of all time'

Former UFC Light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has vacated his belt to move to the top weight class in the company. Jones thinks that people will only acknowledge he is the best MMA fighter ever once he captures the Heavyweight title.

"I do feel like I'm the best fighter in this sport's history. But I just don't want there to be any debate. And one way I can do it is by capturing this heavyweight crown, and that's exactly what I'm going to do." said Jones.

Jon Jones believes that there was nothing else that the 205 lbs category could offer him. After spending almost a decade of his UFC career - of which most of the years as the division's champion - 'Bones' did not feel intimidated by any of the Light heavyweight fighters.

In the Heavyweight division, though, it is a different story. Jon Jones has already praised current champion Stipe Miocic and No. 1 contender Francis Ngannou for their skill and power.

"Both fights are extremely challenging. Stipe, he is the greatest heavyweight of all time. He has all the stats and records to prove that. And then Francis is just a freak when it comes to his knockout power, and he's improving constantly," said Jon Jones to Bleacher Report.

Do you think Jon Jones can achieve his dream of capturing the UFC heavyweight belt? Sound off in the comments.