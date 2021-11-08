"Man is doing some serious work" - Jon Jones weighs in on whether Kamaru Usman is the greatest welterweight of all time 

Jon Jones praised Kamaru Usman after the UFC welterweight king retained his title against Colby Covington at UFC 268.

'Bones' was asked on Twitter to present his thoughts on whether Kamaru Usman was the best welterweight of all time.

He replied:

"One could definitely argue that the man is doing some serious work"

Georges St-Pierre is arguably considered the best welterweight of all time. The UFC Hall of Famer enjoyed a stellar run in the UFC wherein he defended his welterweight title nine consecutive times.

'Rush' also comes in second for the most wins in title bouts in UFC history. Jon Jones himself holds the top spot for the position.

Kamaru Usman defeated Colby Covington in a fiery main event at UFC 268 in Madison Square Garden, New York. The welterweight title rematch was a five-round war and lived up to the expectations of fans after the two fighters delivered a classic at UFC 245 in their first fight.

Jon Jones also presented his thoughts on the current pound-for-pound list. He exclaimed that a well-rounded approach was necessary to be at the top.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' knocked down Colby Covington twice in the second round. Covington came back in the third round and landed some significant strikes on Usman, seemingly rocking the champion on his feet.

Kamaru Usman eventually regained his throne at UFC 268 as the judges scored the contest 48-47, 48-47, and 49-46 in his favor.

Kamaru Usman was introduced to the UFC by Jon Jones when the two were in freshman year of college

Kamaru Usman spoke about the endeavor where he was introduced to the UFC and MMA while visiting Jon Jones in Iowa.

The welterweight king never imagined that he'd become a UFC champion when he first witnessed UFC on television. He recalled the incident from 2005 during an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience with UFC commentator Joe Rogan and said:

"It's crazy Joe, my first fight UFC that I ever watched, I was visiting Jon Jones in college. Freshman year, I was visiting him...So I went to spend my fall break with him for a whole week [in Iowa], just hanging out. Because we had met in the previous year in high school...so we kept in touch. During that week, there was a fight on and I had never really heard of it... I didn't really care so I just watched it and then I remember the guy saying, 'hey you guys can do this!'..."

Watch the clip below:

Watch the full podcast below:

