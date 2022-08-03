"Welcome to the club" - Jon Jones congratulates Amanda Nunes for winning 10 UFC title fights

Amanda Nunes made history at UFC 277, becoming the first UFC fighter to earn simultaneous double-champion status twice. She also celebrated her tenth UFC title fight win, putting her in a very small club of elite fighters. Jon Jones, the statistical leader of that group, welcomed her.

Jones took to Twitter and wrote:

"Men lie, women lie, numbers don’t. Welcome to the club Amanda"

With her win over Julianna Pena, Amanda Nunes became the sixth UFC champion to amass double-digit title fight wins. Anderson Silva has eleven, Demetrious Johnson has twelve, Georges St-Pierre has thirteen, and Jon Jones leads the pack with fourteen.

With Amanda Nunes now holding the women's bantamweight and featherweight titles again, it may not be long before she gets close to beating Jones' record. The only solution if 'Bones' wants to lock that stat in is to win a few more title fights.

Jones is currently expected to return at some point to face Stipe Miocic at heavyweight. In early July following UFC 276, the former light heavyweight said he was still waiting for a date, and believed the UFC was waiting to see what would happen with their current heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, whose contract expires at the end of 2022.

If it's looking like the UFC won't re-sign Ngannou, perhaps Miocic vs. Jones will be for the vacant heavyweight title, the perfect opportunity for 'Bones' to earn title win number fifteen.

Cris Cyborg reminds the world she has more title fight wins than Amanda Nunes

One person who was left out of Jon Jones' 10+ title fight wins list is Cris Cyborg, because many of her title fight wins came outside of the UFC. That didn't stop Cyborg from making her own Twitter post to hail her accomplishments in women's MMA.

She pointed out that she had fifteen title fight wins, which is one more than even UFC title fight win record holder Jon Jones.

Cris Cyborg amassed her incredible fifteen title fight wins in Strikeforce, Invicta FC, the UFC, and Bellator. Unfortunately, accomplishments outside the UFC are always viewed differently, even if she did face many of the best female fighters in every promotion she competed for.

Cyborg has three UFC title wins to her name.

