Watch: Complete breakdown of how Jon Jones' massive wingspan helps him inside the octagon

In a 2020 video, ESPN MMA broke down how Jon Jones' massive wingspan helps him inside the cage. The video stated that Jones' 84.5" wingspan allows him to create more force and maintain distance during fights.

The 6'4" orthodox fighter's reach enables him to keep his opponents at the end of his jabs. Just as a hammer with a longer handle, Jones' long limbs are able to create superior force.

Watch the breakdown below:

According to the analysis, when Jones' arms are fully extended, he can cover an area of 182 cubic feet, which is 82% greater than the average male.

Furthermore, the former light heavyweight champion's Superman punches can cover distances as great as five feet.

Spinning elbows from his long arms reportedly travel 900 degrees per second, which is essentially faster than the blades of an Apache helicopter.

Watch some of Jon Jones' slick spinning elbows below:

The fighter's wingspan also helps him generate greater torque during submission attempts. Jones can reportedly create a force of 500lbs during choke attempts.

'Bones' is currently gearing up for his heavyweight debut. As per UFC president Dana White, the former light heavyweight champion is fully ready to go.

Dana White teases a Jon Jones–Francis Ngannou fight

At the UFC Long Island post-fight presser, UFC president Dana White stated that the promotion was trying to make the fight between former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and current heavyweight kingpin Francis Ngannou.

White said that Jones would probably fight this year. He further added that the timeline of the fight would depend on Francis Ngannou's knee injury:

"Hopefully, you know, [Jones] should fight this year, yeah we'll see how it plays out. It's all going to depend on Francis and his knee... We had a meeting with him [Ngannou] this week."

Watch Dana White talk about Jones' heavyweight debut below:

Jon Jones hasn't stepped inside the octagon since his February 2020 victory against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247. The 35-year-old American currently holds a pro-MMA record of 26 wins against one loss and one no-contest.

Jones' only loss in the octagon came via disqualification due to an illegal elbow.

