'Jon's a master behind the scenes' - Coach claims that Jon Jones wouldn't leave the UFC without a backup plan

Jon Jones' coach Mike Winkeljohn has stated that the American won't leave the UFC unless he has a backup plan for himself.

In the aftermath of the UFC 260 PPV, Jones displayed his frustration towards the UFC management and asked to be released from the promotion for being held back.

During an interview with Submission Radio, Jon Jones' coach addressed the situation and said that the former is a master behind the scenes.

Winkeljohn also addressed the fact that 'Bones' has hung out with Greg Jackson for a long time and the two get pretty deep in terms of understanding the strategy. He said:

"Jon would never leave the UFC unless he didn't have a plan. Like I said, Jon's a master behind the scenes, people understand. He's hung out with Greg Jackson for a long and talking about understanding the strategy of those two guys. They get pretty deep with what they're doing, so there's always fakes and faints out there and playing one thing because you want the other one."

Following Francis Ngannou's win at UFC 260, Dana White told the media that if he was in place of Jon Jones, he would consider moving to the middleweight division.

Jones clearly didn't take White's comments too kindly and went off on the UFC on social media.

Will Jon Jones actually consider leaving the UFC?

While Jon Jones has admitted that he wants his way out of the UFC, it is unlikely for him to leave the promotion, at least as of now.

However, it remains to be seen what decisions are eventually being made regarding the UFC heavyweight title picture.

Dana White has hinted towards a potential rematch between Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis. The UFC president said that Lewis could get the title shot ahead of Jones.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion relinquished his title back in 2020 and has been plotting a move to heavyweight. A fight between Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou would surely go down as one of the biggest fights in UFC history.