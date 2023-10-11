Jonathan Di Bella downplays massive welt on his leg after Danial Williams fight: “My leg is fine”

ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella retained his championship belt last week but saw his leg take a beating from challenger Danial Williams’ solid kicks. He, however, assured that his leg is fine and it was something really not new to him.

The Italian-Canadian fighter was on top of things for much of his hard-fought clash against ‘Mini T’ at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video on October 6 in Bangkok. He won by unanimous decision, banking on his crisp striking throughout, particularly his top-notch boxing.

Along the way, however, he was the recipient of nasty leg kicks from Danial Williams, who did not go out quietly in the match, even leaving a big welt on Jonathan Di Bella’s right leg.

In the post-event interview session, the Quebec, Montreal native addressed the punishment that his leg took, saying that it was nothing to be too concerned about and that he is going to be fine moving forward. He said:

“Everytime I bang my knee in training it swells up, but yeah, my leg is fine. I get kicked like that everyday.”

Check out the Jonathan Di Bella's interview below:

The win at ONE Fight Night 15 was the first successful defense of Jonathan Di Bella of the world title he won in October last year, where he defeated Chinese phenom Zhang Peimian by unanimous decision in his promotional debut. It was also his 12th straight kickboxing victory.

The Team Di Bella Kickboxing standout said that he is looking forward to building on the win and continuing his push of becoming the best pound-for-pound kickboxer in the world.

Meanwhile, Danial Williams absorbed his second straight world title fight defeat. Back in March, he vied for the flyweight kickboxing gold against reigning title holder Superlek Kiatmoo9 but was stopped by knockout in the third round.

ONE Fight Night 15 took place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. Its replay is available anytime on demand for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.