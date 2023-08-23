Jonathan Di Bella expects a ‘war’ between two high-level strikers in title defense against Danial Williams

ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella expects an absolute war with Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 15.

A year removed from his impressive unanimous decision victory over ‘Fighting Rooster’ Zhang Peimian at ONE 162, Jonathan Di Bella will put his strawweight world title on the line for the first time against Australian-Thai standout Danial Williams. The pair will attempt to make their mark as part of an absolutely stacked event featuring three epic ONE world title fights.

Speaking about his first defense of the strawweight kickboxing crown, Jonathan Di Bella expects nothing less than complete warfare when he steps inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with one of the promotion’s most versatile strikers, Danial Williams:

“The fight is going to be a war. It's going to be a back-and-forth fight with two high-level strikers and it's going to be a war,” Di Bella told ONE Championship.

Thus far, Jonathan Di Bella is undefeated in his combat sports career, securing 11 straight victories, including his destruction of Zhang Peimian in October last year.

His opponent, Danial Williams, has 30 career wins to his credit with a healthy mixture of victories in kickboxing, MMA, and Muay Thai. With a vast variety of experience in the world of combat sports, ‘Mini T’ will be equipped with the skills necessary to leave Bangkok with a ONE world title strapped around his waist.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 15 live and for free in U.S. primetime on October 6.