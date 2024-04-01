Jonathan Di Bella hopes a win over Thai phenom Prajanchai makes him “one of the best kickboxers on the planet”

Kickboxing is littered with some of the most iconic names in sports, and Jonathan Di Bella plans to one day enter that hallowed pantheon.

The reigning ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion is just in the early stages of his reign, and he plans to turn that world championship rule into an indelible legacy.

Di Bella knows his goal of joining kickboxing's highest tier is difficult, but he could take a massive step toward achieving his dream when he puts his gold on the line in his next matchup.

At ONE Friday Fights 58, Di Bella will defend his strap against ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Jonathan Di Bella said beating Prajanchai this Friday could be pivotal in his career.

He told the South China Morning Post:

"It would mean a lot to me. It would show that I'm for real and I'm next level. Hopefully one day, [this win] will solidify me as one of the best kickboxers on the planet."

Di Bella is already one of the best kickboxers of the current generation, but a victory over Prajanchai would certainly elevate him to rarified air.

Prajanchai sports a preposterous victory tally of 342 wins and is an impressive 5-1 in ONE Championship.

ONE Friday Fights 58 is available on ONE Championship's digital platforms and its official YouTube channel.

Watch Di Bella's entire interview below:

Jonathan Di Bella ready to pull out all the stops against Prajanchai

Jonathan Di Bella could be in the fight of his life when he meets Prajanchai in Bangkok, and the Italian-Canadian star is ready to do whatever it takes to get his hand raised at ONE Friday Fights 58.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Di Bella said he can't predict how he'll get the win over the Thai phenom, but he knows he'll unleash everything he's got in his world title defense:

"I don't like to give predictions much. I just predict an exciting fight and a win for me, for sure, by any means necessary. However it is by decision or knockout, it doesn't matter as long as I get the win and that's it."