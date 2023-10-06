Jonathan Di Bella says Glory can’t compare to ‘awesome’ ONE Championship experience

Jonathan Di Bella has competed in two of the biggest promotions that pride on kickboxing, but he thinks there’s a clear winner between the two in terms of roster, experience, and quality.

Ahead of his ONE strawweight kickboxing world title defense against ‘Mini T’ Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 15, the Canadian-Italian superstar shared what he thinks separates ONE Championship from Glory.

Despite only competing on the global stage on one occasion, taking the unanimous decision win over Zhang Peimian and claiming gold, the Montreal slugger admits he is already feeling at home in ONE.

He told Karyn Bryant:

“I was not really like going for a belt, and I had no motivation. I was really only fighting like the top guys in North America, and now I’m really fighting the top guys in the world. In ONE Championship, there’s a belt, and there’s a division. Only the best guys around the world. The best guys around the world.”

Watch the interview here:

Being the elite kickboxer that he is, Jonathan Di Bella recognizes talent when he sees one. And that is exactly the level of talent he expects to tackle at the Singapore-based promotion.

Having debuted in a nail-biting contest versus Zhang, the 27-year-old takes on hard-hearted Williams inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in a contest that could easily end up being another ‘Fight of the Year’ contender.

While he’s ready to seize the moment and defend his gold in his sophomore outing, Jonathan Di Bella is, above all, thankful for the exciting experience and what the future holds for him in ONE.

In the same interview, he added:

“I was like one of the best guys in North America, and to go to fight in ONE, fighting all the best in Asia, best in Europe, and now becoming world champion yeah. It’s exciting! It's different. It's very hard, and yeah, it's very different, it's awesome.”

ONE Fight Night 15 will be available to all North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription live in U.S. primetime this Friday, October 6.