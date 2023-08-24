Jonathan Di Bella says it’s possible Superlek sends Rodtang to shadow realm: “It could happen”

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is called ‘The Iron Man’ for a reason, but Jonathan Di Bella believes that mythical armor could finally meet the spear that pierces it.

Superlek Kiatmoo9, the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, will challenge Rodtang for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Friday Fights 34. The all-Thai mega fight goes down on September 22 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Di Bella, the ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion, is one of the most discerning strikers on the planet, and he believes Superlek has what it takes to possibly put Rodtang to sleep.

When asked if he sees getting stunned in a knockout, Di Bella told the South China Morning Post:

“Uh oh, it’s a tough one. Like anybody can get, anybody can get caught and get knocked out in the fight. Yeah, I don't really see it happening on this flight. But it could happen. I wouldn't be surprised.”

Rodtang has been utterly invincible during his ONE Championship run going on a perfect 14-0 in his Muay Thai and kickboxing matches.

While he’s known for his ferocious offensive style, Rodtang’s defining quality is his virtually invincible aura. The Thai megastar will gladly accept strikes and even hit himself during fights just to intimidate his opposition.

That was in full display when he retained the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against Edgar Tabares at ONE Fight Night 10 in Denver. Rodtang had no problem taking Tabares’ best shots before ending the Mexican star in the second round.

Superlek, however, could crack Rodtang’s mythos.

‘The Kicking Machine’ is an impressive 11-1 in his Muay Thai and kickboxing matches in ONE Championship. He’s also on a streak of three straight finishes, with knockout wins over Danial Williams, Nabil Anane, and Tagir Khalilov.

As for Di Bella, he will defend the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title against Williams at ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6 at Lumpinee.

ONE Fight Night 15 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Watch Di Bella's entire interview below: