Rodtang thankful for American fan reception in first U.S. fight back in May

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon was on cloud nine after being warmly received by American fans when he competed in the United States earlier this year.

‘The Iron Man’ was one of the featured superstars at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video last May, which was ONE Championship’s first-ever live on-ground event in the U.S.

Rodtang successfully defended his world title there, knocking out Mexican challenger Edgar Tabares in the second round with a solid elbow to the jaw.

The victory was overwhelmingly celebrated by American fight fans, who showed their appreciation of the Thai superstar as he celebrated inside the circle and even when he made his way back to the dugout of the soldout 1stBank Center in Colorado.

Speaking to Sportskeeda in an exclusive interview, the 26-year-old Jitmuangnon Gym standout recalled the experience with much fondness, saying:

“It kind of feels overwhelming. I never realized that I had so many fans in America, and that people would like me that much. The fans were amazing. And I am so grateful to have fans like that.”

Check out Rodtang’s explosive U.S. debut in the video post below:

Rodtang returns to action on September 22 at ONE Friday Fights 34 in Bangkok, where he defends once again the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title, which he won in August 2019.

Challenging him is concurrent ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion and No. 1 Muay Thai contender in the division Superlek Kiatmoo9 in an all-champion clash.

It will be the sixth defense of Rodtang, who boasts of an impressive 14-1 record in ONE.

Looking to dislodge ‘The Iron Man’ from the top is ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek, who has been a busy fighter of late, having fought and won four times this year alone.

His most recent victory came last month, where he finished Russian opponent Tagir Khalilov by technical knockout (referee stoppage) in the second round.

ONE Friday Fights 34 will be played at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.