“I just kept on fighting and fighting” - Jonathan Di Bella shares his kickboxing journey

Undefeated Canadian-Italian star Jonathan Di Bella is about to compete in the biggest fight of his life. Headlining ONE 162 on October 21, he will take center stage as he battles for the vacant ONE strawweight kickboxing world title against China's Zhang Peimian.

Talented kickboxer Jonathan Di Bella shared the journey he took that led him to this stage of his professional career. Starting his training at just two years old, Di Bella spent his entire life honing his skills and competing in kickboxing. Additionally, it's in his blood as he comes from a kickboxing lineage.

In an interview with Tom Taylor of SCMP MMA, the Canadian-Italian fighter explained:

"My dad was a former two-time kickboxing champion. I started training kickboxing when I was two years old. I started participating in amateur fights when I was 10 years old. I just kept on fighting and fighting."

It has been a whirlwind journey thus far, debuting in 2016 and staying undefeated to competing for the biggest world title in combat sports. Di Bella continued:

"In 2016, I made my pro debut in Brooklyn, New York. I kept on fighting in the New York scene and in North America. I won ISKA North American title in 2018. Fought for Glory, won five fights win Glory. Now I’m here in ONE Championship."

Enjoy the full interview below:

Jonathan Di Bella shares the difficulty in transitioning between boxing and kickboxing

Jonathan Di Bella also spent some time sharpening his hands in the boxing ring. As a classically trained kickboxer, he always spotted kicking opportunities during fights. He is undefeated in both boxing and kickboxing.

The Canadian-Italian athlete elaborated on his boxing experiences:

"I have seen a lot of openings for kicks. Their legs, bodies, and heads were open for kicks. [But] I have been practicing boxing since a young age. I’ve been sparring with high-level boxers since I was a young kid."

On October 21 at ONE 162, the main event will see two all-star kickboxers compete for the ONE strawweight kickboxing world championship. Undefeated Jonathan Di Bella is booked to take on the 18-year-old phenom Zhang Peimian.

"This is going to be ELECTRIC ⚡️ Zhang Peimian and Jonathan Di Bella throw down for the vacant ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Title in the main event of ONE 162!"

