Dutch legend Nieky Holzken returns to face Islam Murtazaev at ONE 162

Former four-time GLORY Kickboxing world champion Nieky Holzken is set to return to the circle for the first time since ONE’s 10th-anniversary showcase ONE X in March. At ONE 162 on October 21, Holzken will look to get back in the win column when he faces the returning Islam Murtazaev.

With 94 career wins to his credit, ‘The Natural’ is nothing short of a Dutch icon in combat sports. Holzken holds an overall record of 4-3 under the ONE Championship banner, though it should be noted that two of his losses came against reigning lightweight kickboxing world champion Regian Eersel.

‘The Immortal’ will look to add another piece of gold to his collection as he faces Muay Thai striker Sinsamut Klinmee for the inaugural ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title at ONE on Prime Video 3.

Nieky Holzken’s last win inside the circle came against legend John Wayne Parr when the two shared the stage at ONE on TNT II in April 2021. In his most recent appearance, 'The Natural' suffered a second-round knockout loss to Klinmee. This will be an especially important fight for Holzken, who could very well be fighting for his spot on the ONE Championship roster.

For his opponent, Islam Murtazaev, the goal will be to secure his first win inside the circle. He made his promotional debut in December 2021 at ONE: Winter Warriors against the aforementioned Eersel. He fell short of the upset, losing the bout via split decision.

Nieky Holzken wants rematch with Sinsamut Klinmee following first knockout loss in ONE Championship

Following his second-round knockout loss against Sinsamut Klinmee at ONE X, Nieky Holzken has been chomping at the bit to get a rematch with the Thai striker.

With both fighters scheduled to compete on October 21, things could certainly play out in a way that a rematch would make sense. First, though, ‘The Natural’ will need to focus on getting past tough Russian challenger Islam Murtazaev.

Following his loss to Klinmee in March, Holzken took to Instagram, leaving a message that he had “something to set right,” implying his goal of running it back with the man to hand him his first knockout loss in ONE.

“Cant wait to fight @onechampionship. Got something to set right.”

It didn’t take long for Sinsamut Klinmee to respond, threatening the Dutch star with another knockout in a potential rematch.

“I think it won’t be fun [if] you lose [by] KO again.”

Poll : 0 votes