“I’m bringing home a 3rd world title” - Zhang Peimian vows to join Xiong Jing Nan and Tang Kai with ONE gold

Zhang Peimian is looking to join his fellow Chinese world titleholders by earning kickboxing gold in ONE Championship. 'Fighting Rooster' will have his opportunity when he fights for the vacant ONE strawweight kickboxing world title. Standing in his way at ONE 162 is the talented Jonathan Di Bella.

ONE Championship has boasted some very talented fighters from China, two of whom are already reigning champions in the promotion. The featherweight MMA king Tang Kai earned his world championship earlier this year. Meanwhile, Xiong Jing Nan has defended her strawweight throne in an incredible seven bouts. 'Fighting Rooster' may be next to join the prestigious ranks.

In an Instagram post, 18-year-old Zhang Peimian shared:

"First [Xiong Jing Nan], then [Tang Kai], now it’s my turn. China, I’m bringing home a 3rd world title. 🇨🇳 #ONE162 @onechampionship."

China has widely celebrated its world champions. Earlier this year, Tang Kai had a hero's welcome when he returned home following his world title win.

"The NEW ONE Featherweight World Champion receives a hero's welcome in Shaoyang, as thousands of fans gathered for the homecoming of Tang Kai!"

Zhang Peimian did not know martial arts outside of movies

Zhang Peimian will be competing for a world title on October 21. However, it's interesting to learn that he started this journey being nearly clueless about martial arts. 'Fighting Rooster' only knew martial arts through movies.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the Chinese fighter explained:

“Before I first tried martial arts, I only knew kung fu movies. I had no idea what kickboxing was. When coach first brought me to practice in the sixth grade, I found that [the basic strikes] were beyond my comprehension. But once I got into the sport, I found my interest. To improve faster, I spent less time playing with my friends and devoted myself to training. Every afternoon right after class, I went to practice.”

Peimian also added that his incredible drive comes from a great support team:

“My parents are my motivation. I will prove myself and repay my parents for their parenting. The most important thing for me [was also having a] coach that always encouraged and supported me. I grew up and realized that I didn’t get here by accident. It was the team that made me."

