"I won’t be under pressure" - Zhang Peimian confident he can beat Aslanbek Zikreev

Zhang Peimian won’t be intimidated when he makes his return to the circle.

The Chinese phenom plans to raise his stock in ONE Super Series when he takes on highly-regarded striker Aslanbek Zikreev in a strawweight kickboxing match at ONE 159: De Ridder vs. Bigdash. The event will take place on July 22 and will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the 18-year-old striker said he’s ready to build on his impressive debut and put on one hell of a performance against Zikreev.

Zhang knows that a win over Zikreev, who’s ranked No.2 in the strawweight Muay Thai division, would give him a huge boost in his bid for a world title match.

“Zikreev ranks second [in Muay Thai], with comprehensive skills and flexible footwork. He has advantages in height, weight, and age, but I won’t be under pressure. I just want to fight the best opponents. I can’t wait. I have the confidence to beat him and earn a [ONE strawweight kickboxing] world title shot.”

Zhang has already built an impressive record for his age, going 15-1-1 in his professional career. His debut in ONE Championship saw him score a second-round knockout win over former Muay Thai world title challenger Josh Tonna in March this year.

It was an exceptional performance from Zhang, especially since Tonna previously fought Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, who vacated the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title after retiring from professional competition.

Zhang Peimian wants nothing more than a world title shot

The ONE strawweight kickboxing world title hasn’t had an owner since February this year after Sam-A retired. Zhang Peimian wants nothing more to take up that responsibility.

To do that, he first has to go through the ever-dangerous Russian fighter.

Zikreev is 10-2 in his career and is one of the top Muay Thai artists in the world. Zhang knows that a win over Zikreev could put him in a match for the now-vacant belt.

“If I win this match, I am very happy to arrange to fight for the World Championship – and it should be very soon. Although I’m young, I don’t have to wait when I am already strong.”

