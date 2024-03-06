Jonathan Di Bella stacks praise on ‘fun to watch’ Jackie Buntan ahead of ONE Fight Night 20

ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella is looking forward to the return of Jackie Buntan, who is scheduled to take on Martine Michieletto on March 8 at ONE Fight Night 20 in front of a packed crowd inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Di Bella revealed his admiration for Buntan during his most recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA’s YouTube channel, as he said:

“I always liked her style, her fighting. She's very fun to watch. She comes from a good team at Boxing Works.”

The American-Filipino striking specialist will look to record her third straight victory and sixth overall win under the world’s largest martial arts organization when she takes on Michieletto in an attempt to book a rematch with reigning ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Di Bella is also preparing for his second world title defense on April 5 against Prajanchai PK Saenchai in the co-main event of ONE Friday Fights 58, which will also be staged inside the hallowed ring of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Jonathan Di Bella identifies Prajanchai’s strengths ahead of their world title showdown

The 27-year-old Canadian-Italian sensation has made a quick assessment of Prajanchai and stated that he has good boxing, which was key in his triumph as the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion.

Because of this acknowledgment from Jonathan Di Bella, he vows to be prepared for their champion-versus-champion clash and promises to display a great show for the fans.

ONE Friday Fights 58 is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms. Check your local listing for more details.