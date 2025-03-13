  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Jonathan Di Bella still can’t believe he’s fighting in the legendary Saitama Super Arena: “I was shocked when I got the call”

Jonathan Di Bella still can’t believe he’s fighting in the legendary Saitama Super Arena: “I was shocked when I got the call”

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Mar 13, 2025 07:04 GMT
Jonathan Di Bella - Photo by ONE Championship
Jonathan Di Bella - Photo by ONE Championship

Former undisputed ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella of Canada and Italy isn't easily fazed, but the 28-year-old striker admits he was surprised he has an opportunity to compete in one of Japan's most hallowed stadiums.

Ad

The Team Di Bella Kickboxing representative is getting ready to step inside the Circle at the iconic Saitama Super Arena next weekend when he gets another crack at ONE Championship gold.

Speaking to the promotion in a recent pre-fight interview, Di Bella talked about watching fights at Saitama on TV when he was a young boy, dreaming about one day fighting there.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The 28-year-old Canadian-Italian standout said:

"I used to watch all the old fights, all the old kickboxing fights on videos when I was young, and it was always at the Saitama Super Arena. I was shocked when I got the call to fight in Japan."

Needless to say, Di Bella is looking to put on a show when he heads to Japan next week for the blockbuster ONE 172. And the former strawweight kickboxing king can't wait to retake his throne.

Ad

Jonathan Di Bella faces Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao for interim gold at ONE 172 in Japan

Canadian-Italian star Jonathan Di Bella will attempt to recapture the gold when he competes against legendary Thai fighter Sam-A Gaiyanghadao next weekend.

The two lock horns for the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world championship at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on Sunday, March 23rd.

Ad

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Jonathan Di Bella's next fight.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी