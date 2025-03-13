Jonathan Di Bella still can’t believe he’s fighting in the legendary Saitama Super Arena: “I was shocked when I got the call”

Former undisputed ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella of Canada and Italy isn't easily fazed, but the 28-year-old striker admits he was surprised he has an opportunity to compete in one of Japan's most hallowed stadiums.

The Team Di Bella Kickboxing representative is getting ready to step inside the Circle at the iconic Saitama Super Arena next weekend when he gets another crack at ONE Championship gold.

Speaking to the promotion in a recent pre-fight interview, Di Bella talked about watching fights at Saitama on TV when he was a young boy, dreaming about one day fighting there.

The 28-year-old Canadian-Italian standout said:

"I used to watch all the old fights, all the old kickboxing fights on videos when I was young, and it was always at the Saitama Super Arena. I was shocked when I got the call to fight in Japan."

Needless to say, Di Bella is looking to put on a show when he heads to Japan next week for the blockbuster ONE 172. And the former strawweight kickboxing king can't wait to retake his throne.

Jonathan Di Bella faces Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao for interim gold at ONE 172 in Japan

Canadian-Italian star Jonathan Di Bella will attempt to recapture the gold when he competes against legendary Thai fighter Sam-A Gaiyanghadao next weekend.

The two lock horns for the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world championship at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on Sunday, March 23rd.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

