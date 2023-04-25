Jonathan Haggerty bares plans on spending performance bonus

Jonathan Haggerty has some plans in mind for his newfound weather after his jaw-dropping performance at ONE Fight Night 9 on Friday night.

‘The General’ delivered perhaps the greatest upset in ONE Championship history, walking through Muay Thai legend Nong-O Hama in a headlining bout at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Going into the contest as the heavy underdog, Jonathan Haggerty rose to the occasion, scoring a first-round TKO to capture the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

Following his history-making performance, ONE Championship commentator Mitch Chilson informed ‘The General’ that he had earned not one, but two $50,000 bonuses from ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Dripping with 26 pounds of gold and $100k in his pocket, Jonathan Haggerty briefly spoke about what he planned to do with his well-deserved bonus:

“Not to go too mad if I’m quite honest. But I’ll just keep doing what I do, really,” Haggerty said in a ONE Fight Night 9 post-fight interview. “Maybe I can buy my mom an actual farm than just donating to it. I’m just going to chill out and enjoy some family time. Maybe have a holiday, deserve a holiday. I had a hard camp.”

After reigning over the division for the last five years, Nong-O will go back to the drawing board, while Jonathan Haggerty will navigate a brand new division of potential contenders and superfights.

Already eyeing potential matchups against fellow-Brit Liam ‘The Hitman’ Harrison and reigning ONE bantamweight world champion Fabricio Andrade, ‘The General’ clearly has no shortage of fighters chomping at the bit to cut his title run short.

