Jonathan Haggerty believes he’s ‘the most dangerous’ opponent ever for Nong-O

Former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty is full of confidence heading into arguably the biggest fight of his professional career, and he believes he could be the guy to dethrone legendary Thai fighter Nong-O Hama this week.

Haggerty and Nong-O will do battle in the main event of ONE Fight Night 9, which is set for the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand this Friday, April 21.

The event will stream live and is absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Prime Video subscription.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Haggerty said he’s a huge risk for Nong-O, who has shown nothing but dominance in 10 fights with the promotion.

‘The General’ said:

“I wouldn’t say I’m the only option, but I’d say I’m the most dangerous fight that he’s going to come across.”

Haggerty also went on to express his excitement at finally getting the chance to become a ONE world champion again. He added:

“I’ve been looking forward to getting that second World Title. It’s here now, and I’ve got to grab it with both hands.”

Jonathan Haggerty captured the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title with an impressive unanimous decision victory over legendary Thai fighter Sam-A Gaiyanghadao in 2019. However, he surrendered the gold to Thai phenom and arch-rival Rodtang "The Iron Man" Jitmuangnon in his first defense.

Now, Haggerty has the opportunity to hoist ONE gold over his shoulders yet again and he is determined to make it happen.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all the updates on ONE Fight Night 9: Nong-O vs Haggerty as the action goes down live this week from Bangkok.

