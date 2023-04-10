Jonathan Haggerty excited to square off against legendary Nong-O Hama

Jonathan Haggerty is no stranger to big fights, having shared the Circle with the likes of Rodtang Jitmuangnon in the past.

For his next fight, however, Haggerty is relishing the opportunity to take on a legend when he challenges the bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama.

At ONE Fight Night 9 on April 21, Haggerty will face the dominant titleholder inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. At ONE Fight Night 4 on Prime Video in November last year, the former flyweight world champion made his debut in a higher weight class under the ONE banner.

With a narrow majority decision over Russia’s Vladimir Kuzmin, ‘The General’ is now jumping right to the top of the division to try and cause an upset and put an end to his opponent’s incredible 10-fight win streak in ONE Championship.

Nong-O is coming off another spectacular title defense against Alaverdi Ramazanov when he put on a show for the promotion’s first ever event at Lumpinee, ONE Friday Fights 1 in January.

In a recent interview with The MMA Superfan, Jonathan Haggerty expressed that he is grateful for the opportunity to share this stage against an opponent like Nong-O Hama:

“Yeah, I’m excited to compete against Nong-O you know. He’s a legend, he’s an idol. I’ve been growing up watching him and to finally get in the ring with him is great. I’m excited.”

Watch the full interview below:

Nong-O Hama vs. Jonathan Haggerty will serve as the main event for ONE Fight Night 9. The entire event will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

