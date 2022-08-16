Watch: Jonathan Haggerty's lightning quick right hand sat opponent down with one shot

British striker Jonathan Haggerty is a Muay Thai fighter best known for his technical mastery and speed. 'The General' showed off these skills in his 2020 victory over Taiki Naito.

ONE Championship shared a short clip of Haggerty dropping the Japanese striker with a crisp right cross.

Naito is a well-respected fighter who has held titles while competing in RISE, BLADE, and Shoot Boxing. The former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Haggerty out-pointed him over three rounds.

Since his consecutive losses to Muay Thai great Rodtang Jitmuangnon, the 25-year-old English-born striker has put together a three-fight win streak. He will look to extend his winning ways even further when he faces Amir Naseri later this month.

'The General' Haggerty and the Malaysian-Iranian Naseri are set to meet on "ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II," which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium and airs during the US primetime via Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

Amir Naseri is not impressed with Jonathan Haggerty

Amir Naseri has been fighting in the Thailand Muay Thai circuit for years, and had earned the Omnoi Stadium Championship title in his dozens of fights. The Malaysian-Iranian fighter is a skilled athlete who says he is not impressed with Haggerty's skills.

In an interview with ONE, he said there is nothing particularly noteworthy in the repertoire of 'The General.' Naseri said:

“I feel like I’ve fought smart and technically sound fighters throughout my career, so I view Haggerty as someone similar. I’ve also defeated most of those fighters, so I see this ending the same. I’m looking forward to winning the fight and dominating Haggerty. There’s nothing special about him.”

Naseri lost to Savvas Michael in his ONE debut but will be looking to impress fans with his second fight in the organization. He explained that he jumped at the opportunity to face Haggerty. He continued:

“When they offered me this fight, I took it right away, really. I’m looking forward to winning the fight and dominating [Jonathan Haggerty]. I didn’t second guess it for a second. I took it right away. That was the mentality when I first got the offer to fight against Haggerty.”

Both Muay Thai fighters will be looking to prove themselves later this month when they meet on ONE on Prime Video 1.

