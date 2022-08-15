“How far will that get you?” - Jonathan Haggerty doesn’t think Amir Naseri’s toughness will be enough

Jonathan Haggerty returns to the ONE circle on August 26th when ONE Championship makes its highly anticipated debut on the Amazon Prime Video streaming service. Returning from an injury that kept him out of a previously scheduled contest at ONE 157 in May, ‘The General’ will meet Iranian-Malaysian striker Amir Naseri on the ONE on Prime Video 1 main card.

Since the bout was first announced, Naseri has been busy both training and talking about the upcoming bout. Looking for his first win inside the ONE circle, Naseri has gone on the record stating that he is far from impressed by Haggerty’s body of work and has every intention of knocking out the British striker in their Muay Thai showdown.

In an interview with South China Morning Post, Jonathan Haggerty was appreciative of Naseri stepping in to take the fight on just a few weeks’ notice but is not convinced Naseri can back up all the trash talking he’s done as of late.

“Amir Naseri, you know, I’m taking no credit away from him. I’m thankful that he stepped in, sort of, on last few weeks’ [notice] for this fight due to my [original] opponent pulling out. I feel he’s tough, he’s game. But how tough can you be against someone like me? You know, how far will that get you? But I’m intrigued to see what he brings. He’s been talking quite a bit of smack, so let’s see if he can back it up.”

Amir Naseri never hesitated when offered a bout with Jonathan Haggerty

Jonathan Haggerty is one of ONE Championship’s most dangerous Muay Thai strikers. A former world champion, ‘The General’ has only lost to reigning division world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in ONE Championship. Knowing all that, Amir Naseri said that he never once hesitated when offered the fight with Haggerty. Speaking to ONE, Naseri said:

“When they offered me this fight, I took it right away, really. I’m looking forward to winning the fight and dominating Haggerty. I didn’t second guess it for a second. I took it right away. That was the mentality when I first got the offer to fight against Haggerty.”

In his first outing, Naseri fell short against Savvas Michael in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix that kicked off at ONE 157 in May. Admitting that he wasn’t in his best form for his debut, Naseri is feeling more comfortable and is ready to make a statement in front of 200 million Amazon Prime subscribers.

“I wasn’t really myself or in my best form mentally and physically. However, that debut fight has allowed me to get the ball rolling, and I am starting to feel like myself ahead of this next fight."

