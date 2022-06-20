"Not long until I'm back in action" - Jonathan Haggerty nears a return to the ONE circle

Former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty is nearing the end of his road to recovery. The British striker is close to a return to the ONE circle, according to a recent post on the fighter's official Instagram account.

'The General' let his fans know that he's gearing up for a comeback sooner rather than later on social media, saying:

"Not long until I’m back in action @onechampionship"

Fans displayed their enthusiasm for Haggerty's imminent return to the cage in the comments section. One fan expressed excitement, simply saying:

"Let’s goooo"

Haggerty was originally scheduled to face Walter Goncalves in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix tournament at ONE 157 in May. Prior to the bout, neither fighter was present during the weigh-ins. Later ONE Championship confirmed that Haggerty was out due to illness. Josue Cruz took his place in the tournament and faced Goncalves at the event.

'The General' confirmed his withdrawal from the event due to illness, but no specific details regarding the ailment were disclosed. Haggerty has been teasing a return to the ONE circle ever since his discharge from the hospital.

On his Instagram story, Haggerty wrote:

“Discharged, thank you all for your continued support! It really has put me at ease. I will be back stronger, believe me.”

Waltern Goncalves has unfinished business with Jonathan Haggerty

Following Jonathan Haggerty's withdrawal from the ONE flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix, Walter Goncalves faced a late notice replacement Josue Cruz. Goncalves made light work of Cruz, finishing him just 35 seconds into the contest.

During a post-fight interview, Goncalves said that he and Jonathan Haggerty have unfinished business and that he intends to settle it in the ONE circle.

“Yes, of course we do have matters to finish, because he teased me and now I want to show him in the ring what I showed him on the screen. I hope he gets well soon, and gets strong and trains a lot, and gets prepared.”

With his win, Goncalves secured his place in the semi-final round of the tournament, where he will face Superlek Kiatmoo9, who is a heavy favorite to move on to the finals and face consensus favorite Rodtang.

Discussing his next opponent, Goncalves said:

"I have been observing him [Superlek], he’s quite good. But I’m getting ready to be the champion and to get the belt. He’s very technical and he does a lot of strong right kicks at a distance, but I am very aggressive myself. I just want to punch him a lot as much as I can, so I’m going for him.”

