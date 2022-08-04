“He puts himself in our shoes” - Jonathan Haggerty on how the ONE CEO takes care of his fighters

Jonathan Haggerty recently made an appearance on Chael Sonnen’s YouTube channel to discuss his time in ONE Championship ahead of his highly anticipated return to the circle at ONE on Prime Video 1 on August 26.

‘The General’ discussed the relationship that ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has with his fighters. He noted that Sityodtong maintains strong communication and shows genuine care for the athletes competing under the ONE banner.

“Chatri, he puts himself in our shoes sometimes -- what we need, what we like as well, so I think that’s very good. He communicates with his fighters as well. I message him on Instagram and he gets back straight away so I just feel a part of ONE.”

While certain North American promotions are regularly accused of mistreating and underpaying fighters by both fans and the people they employ, ONE Championship has done the exact opposite in the minds of most.

The promotion maintains a strong working relationship with its roster members, keeping the lines of communication open and, perhaps most importantly, taking care of its fighters financially.

The organization regularly awards $50,000 bonuses for outstanding performances throughout each event. In some cases, they have awarded a $100,000 bonus for an especially epic performance. That was the case with Liam Harrison’s insane comeback win over Muangthai PK.Saenchai at ONE 156.

Catch Sonnen's full video below:

Jonathan Haggerty believes Walter Goncalves has a chance against Superlek at ONE 160

Jonathan Haggerty returns to the circle as part of the incredibly stacked ONE on Prime Video 1 card. ‘The General’ has been out of action since February. He was originally scheduled to take part in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix tournament, but an undisclosed illness forced him out.

Originally scheduled to face Walter Goncalves in the quarter-final round, he was replaced by Josue Cruz at the last minute. Goncalves needed just 35 seconds to put Cruz away on his way to the second round of the tournament, where he'll meet four-time Muay Thai world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Jonathan Haggerty discussed the upcoming bout between Goncalves and Superlek.

“Do you know what? I am giving Walter a chance in that one. I wasn’t too impressed with his last performance when [Josue Cruz] stepped in. It was a bit of a shame. I feel like the other guy [crumbled under the pressure], but Walter is going to train as hard as he can."

‘The General’ will meet Iranian-Malaysian flyweight Amir Naseri on his return. Making his sophomore appearance, Naseri will look to earn his first win in ONE Championship, but that will certainly be a tough task against the former flyweight world champion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far